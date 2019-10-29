Every Rick and Morty, South Park episode is going to HBO's streaming service

The two most acclaimed animated comedies on cable are both headed to HBO’s streaming service.

HBO Max has picked up the streaming rights to Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and Comedy Central’s South Park.

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty will debut on HBO Max when it launches in May, 2020. Future seasons will premiere first on Adult Swim and then stream on HBO Max (a total of 70 more episodes have been ordered). The episodes will also continue to be available on Hulu.

All 23 seasons of South Park will be made available on the streaming service next June, followed by three more new seasons which will debut on HBO Max just 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central.

Rick and Morty was the top comedy across all of television in 2017 among millennial viewers, while South Park has otherwise been the No. 1 primetime cable comedy among young adults for the last six years.

The announcements were made as part of WarnerMedia’s investors’ conference on Tuesday touting HBO Max as it prepares to enter the streaming space.

