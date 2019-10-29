Lizzo declares love for Alex Trebek after being a clue on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! type TV Show Network Syndicated Genre Game Show

Her song “Truth Hurts” might’ve been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, but Lizzo finally feels like she’s made it after being a clue on Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy!. The Detroit-born singer shared her surprise on social media, celebrating by declaring her love for longtime game show host Alex Trebek.

“In 2019, this 5-letter rap & R&B artist had the ‘Juice’ to be nominated for best new artist at the VMAs,” the clue read. The only correct answer, of course, is, “Who is Lizzo?”

“BITCH BITCH THIS AINT A DRILL,” she wrote excitedly using all caps. “IM A @jeopardy QUESTION MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK.”

Celebrated fashion designer Marc Jacobs could relate to Lizzo’s excitement — he was also a clue on the popular show in December.

“I know the feeling!! You know you’ve made it when you’re the answer on JEOPARDY!,” he replied to her Instagram post.

Safe to say Lizzo is probably feelin’ good as hell today.

