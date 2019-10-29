Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke with James Corden is really airplane karaoke

James Corden took Carpool Karaoke to new heights this week. Mixing things up with Kanye West, the Late Late Show host accompanied the rapper on an airplane with West’s Sunday Service choir to talk about religion and perform various songs, including “Jesus Walks” and selections from his Jesus Is King album.

If you ask us, it would’ve been better TV if Corden and West did the same thing but on a commercial flight with randos just staring at them, trying to figure out what the heck was going on. But, c’est la vie.

The pair covered a lot of topics. West is still talking about how God saved him and mentioned the “stigmas” placed on him in the past. Presumably, it’s a reference to his struggles with bipolar disorder. “I think [God] wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas and have me go through all the experiences, the human experiences,” he said. “So, now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience.”

West also believes his spiritual awakening is linked to his success. God, as he puts it, is using West to “show off.”

“Last year, I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year, I look up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns,” he said. “People say, ‘Oh, don’t talk about these numbers.’ No, people need to hear someone that had been put into debt by the system talk about these kind of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ.”

West previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live during the show’s transplant to Brooklyn, New York. The hip-hop star made similar statements about his religious realizations and performed “Closed on Sunday” at the Oculus in Manhattan.

Watch his full Airpool Karaoke segment above.

