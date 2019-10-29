Disney+ Streaming
Hilary Duff, Disney+ share first look at Lizzie McGuire revival series

By Sydney Bucksbaum
October 29, 2019 at 06:27 PM EDT

Lizzie McGuire

  • TV Show
We’re getting one step closer each and every day to the Lizzie McGuire revival series.

Disney+ and star Hilary Duff both shared a first look at the upcoming streaming show Tuesday on Instagram, and both photos are so perfect that it’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since the original series went off the air. First, the new streaming service — which launches Nov. 12 — shared this pic from the first day of production, which raises quite a few questions:

Why is Lizzie carrying a giant alpaca? What’s its name? Why are there so many soapy bubbles on the ground? Where can we get that fantastic coat? And why does Lizzie look so worried?

At least Duff is here to answer the most important question of them all. “The alpacas name is Henry,” she wrote in a caption. “And she really kept a girl warm today.” Then she immediately corrected herself: “He* lol.”

And because the excitement for the revival is so high, Duff took pity on fans and shared another photo from her day filming on location in New York City:

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!” she wrote as the caption. “NYC…..cue the rain.” A sly “Come Clean” reference? You love to see it.

It was previously announced at D23 Expo that Disney+ is bringing the live-action teen sitcom back, but this time Lizzie is all grown up. The new series picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family, and her 13-year-old alter ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

“She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super-exciting,” Duff said. “She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now… And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday. She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head.”

Original series creator Terri Minsky is returning as showrunner, along with stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s parents and younger brother when Lizzie McGuire originally ran from 2001 to 2004 on Disney Channel, along with the feature film The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was released in 2003. A premiere date for the Lizzie McGuire revival has not yet been announced.

