While most of us would rather he stayed away, Emily Dickinson is always happy to see Death.

In this exclusive clip from the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, we see Hailee Steinfeld’s titular character riding with Death (Wiz Khalifa) in his carriage, while she reclines in a luscious red gown. You can cut the sexual tension with a knife as the two exchange flirtatious banter and discuss the future of Dickinson’s publishing career and the possibility of her writing making her immortal.

“I wanted Death to be the coolest guy in the world because Emily is in love with Death,” creator Alena Smith previously told EW of casting Khalifa in the role. “Part of the story of the season is about her coming to a more realistic and mature understanding of Death, but where she begins is a kind of goth worship of Death. I just really wanted it to be someone that you would genuinely get excited to see.”

From the looks of the clip, we’re still in the throes of Dickinson’s hero worship phase at this stage.

Dickinson centers on a twentysomething Emily Dickinson, a young woman just starting to indulge her full capabilities as a poet and writer. The series tracks her writing aspirations, romantic exploits, and struggles to prove herself in a world dominated by men who expect her to be an obedient, retiring housewife.

“I’m a huge fan of [Khalifa] in general, so the fact that we were able to get him to do the show was so exciting, and he loved the idea of it,” Steinfeld told EW of her costar. “He read a bunch of it, and he was so into it. He showed up unbelievably prepared. He’s got the greatest sense of humor ever. It was just so fun to have that weird crossover as part of our show. It is very different and weird and interesting and exciting, and he is a major element in this show that makes it all of those things.”

Watch the clip above for more. Dickinson premieres Nov. 1 on Apple+.

