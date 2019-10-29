Green Lantern and DC anthology series in the works from Greg Berlanti for HBO Max

Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti‘s superhero empire continues to grow.

The prolific producer behind Arrow and The Flash is currently working on two new superhero shows for WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform HBO Max (launching May 2020): a DC superhero anthology show called Strange Adventures and a “Green Lantern inspired series,” according to a press release.

Boasting characters from across DC’s expansive canon, Strange Adventures is a one-hour show that will explore “close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and super-humans.” No details were released about the Green Lantern show apart from the fact that it’s happening (and that those who worship evil’s might should beware green lantern’s light).

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images; DC Comics

“Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti in a statement. “An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

This isn’t the first time Berlanti has worked on a Green Lantern project. He and Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim co-wrote 2011’s Green Lantern, starring Ryan Reynolds; however, the duo lost creative control and the movie bombed when it was released.

Right now, Berlanti currently has nine live-action superhero shows on television: The CW’s Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning; DC Universe’s Titans, the forthcoming Stargirl, and Doom Patrol, which will air on both DC Universe and HBO Max when it returns for its second season. In October, it was announced that he was developing two new Arrowverse shows for The CW: Superman & Lois Lane and an Arrow spin-off starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy.

Strange Adventures will be executive produced by Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and showrunner/writer John Stephens (Gotham, Gossip Girl). Both it and the Green Lantern inspired series — which is also based on characters from the DC comic — hail from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition to these two superhero shows, Berlanti also producing the Kaley Cuoco-led series The Flight Attendant and the feature film UNpregnant, directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira, for HBO Max, too.

HBO Max launches May 2020.

Related content: