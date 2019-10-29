AMC cancels Lodge 49 after two seasons

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Lodge 49 has closed up shop at AMC. The network canceled the critically acclaimed oddball series after two seasons, EW has confirmed, just over two weeks after the season 2 finale aired.

“We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air,” AMC said in a statement. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, and Brent Jennings, and to our partners in this unique labor of love, [executive producers] Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko, and Paul Giamatti, for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.”

Though beloved by many critics, including EW’s Darren Franich, Lodge 49 failed to generate a substantial viewing audience, averaging about 428,000 viewers per episode in its second season (down more than 40 percent from its first).

A meandering, eccentric tale set in Long Beach, Calif., Lodge 49 followed Sean “Dud” Dudley (Russell), an ex-surfer set adrift by the death of his father, who joins the mysterious fraternal order of the Lynx in hopes of turning his life around — though that’s barely scratching the surface of the series. Should the outcry from its champions inspire you to check out the show, it’s available to stream on Hulu.

