What to Watch on Monday: Taylor Swift mentors The Voice contestants for Knockout Rounds

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Voice

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift returns to The Voice to mentor Kelly, Gwen, John, and Blake’s remaining team members for the Knockout Rounds. We’re guessing she won’t tell anyone that they need to calm down or that they’re being too loud (okay, maybe that last part, cuz sometimes falsetto is better than full voice!), but she does have this music in her head telling her it’s gonna be alright, so surely they’ll all take her advice. Among them are Team Legend’s Katie Kadan and Max Boyle, seen in the preview below, who leave their coach with a tough choice to make. Hopefully there won’t be any bad blood with whoever he doesn’t pick to move on to the live shows. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Dancing With the Stars

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Eight stars remain, and they’ll be doing a lot more dancing in this two-hour episode celebrating Halloween. Kicking things off with a number set to the Billie Eilish hit “Bad Guy” and Cosmo Sheldrake’s “Come Along,” the celebrities — Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina, and Sean Spicer — will treat the audience to solo performances with the pro-dancer partners to a variety of songs including “Time Warp,” Wicked Game,” “I Put a Spell on You,” and “Monster Mash.” Then, they split up for two team dances, competing for even more judges’ candy, er, points. —GH

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Streaming

Agatha Raisin & The Haunted House (special) — Acorn TV

A 3 Minute Hug — Netflix

8 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox

All American — The CW

The Neighborhood — CBS

Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother — Smithsonian Channel



8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

Black Lightning — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

The Deuce (75-minute series finale) — HBO

10 p.m.

Bull — CBS

Bluff City Law — NBC

10:15 p.m.

Catherine the Great — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change