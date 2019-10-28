The Mandalorian releases 5 new character photos

The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

The Mandalorian has released five character posters offering new looks at some of the show’s core cast.

The images for the Disney+ Star Wars series show the Mandalorian himself (Pedro Pascal), former Rebel Shock Trooper turned mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano), bounty hunter leader Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), lethal bounty hunter droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), and an alien character whose name is Kuiil (Nick Nolte).

Created by John Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King), The Mandalorian debuts Nov. 12 on Disney+.

