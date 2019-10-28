Superman & Lois Lane series from Greg Berlanti in development at the CW

Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The Arrowverse may be getting another super spin-off.

EW has learned that The CW is actively developing a one-hour project called Superman & Lois Lane for next season, with Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch starring as the titular and iconic DC Comics couple.

Executive produced and written by former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, the potential show would follow the super-duo as they deal with all of the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. (Fun fact: This isn’t the first time Helbing has worked on a Superman story. He previously wrote a season 8 episode of Smallville called “Hero.”)

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Hoechlin made his debut as the Arrowverse’s Man of Steel in Supergirl‘s season 2 premiere, and Tulloch joined the universe as the intrepid reporter in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover. The duo are set to reprise their roles in the forthcoming five-hour crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will also introduce their new child.

Superman & Lois Lane isn’t the only Arrowverse spin-off currently in development. Earlier this month, EW learned that Arrow was working on a female-centric show that would be introduced via a backdoor pilot in the final season and centered on Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak/Green Arrow), and Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance) and Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake) as the Canaries.

Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns will also serve as executive producers on Superman & Lois Lane, which is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

