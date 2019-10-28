Stumptown and Mixed-ish get full-season order, The Rookie books additional spring pick-up

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/ABC; Jessica Brooks/ABC; Byron Cohen/ABC

You get more episodes, and you get more episodes, and you get more episodes…

ABC is having a bit of an Oprah moment. On Monday, the network announced it has ordered more episodes for three of its primetime series. New shows Stumptown and Mixed-ish were given a full-season order, while The Rookie was granted more episodes in what the network is calling a spring season pick-up.

“This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base,” said president of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke in a statement. “Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

Stumptown and Mixed-ish have both proven to be winners for the networks, with Mixed-ish claiming the crown as the No. 1 new comedy this season and Stumptown the No. 1 playback gainer.

The Rookie, now in its second season, also continues to post impressive numbers for the network. Each week it has been improving in its new Sunday night time slot by triple digits and has been holding steady to the title of ABC’s most-watched series in its time slot in four years.

Each series boasts a buzzy cast of familiar and burgeoning talent. Television veterans Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson lead Stumptown, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter anchor Mixed-ish as Rainbow’s parents. The Rookie has been steadily making stars of its broad ensemble cast, but came to ABC with the strength of the bond between former Castle showrunner Alexi Hawley and star Nathan Fillion.

Further information, including total number of episodes for each series, and spring return dates is still to come.

Mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., while Stumptown is on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. The Rookie is finding major success in its new Sunday 10 p.m. time slot.

