The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

The Mandalorian opens with a major revelation about the Star Wars universe.

According to The New York Times, the first episode of the Disney+ series “contains a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler.”

In addition, Disney announced Monday that while advance screeners would be made available to the media for its other new shows, The Mandalorian will not be pre-screened before its Nov. 12 premiere in order to protect “any surprises and plot twists.” Members of the media have previously seen roughly a half-hour of clips from the show, but not a full episode.

The drama from Jon Favreau (The Lion King) stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order). The project is the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series.

Other Star Wars series in the works at Disney+: A series centered on Diego Luna’s Rogue One character, Cassian Andor, another with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a seventh and final 12-episode season of the beloved animated series The Clone Wars.

Here’s The Mandalorian trailer:

