Lucifer type TV Show Network Fox,

Netflix Genre Fantasy,

Drama

The fifth and final season of Lucifer doesn’t yet have a release date, but thanks to star Tom Ellis and mega-fan Kelly Clarkson, we now know a bit more about the show’s swan song.

In a clip from her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer-turned-TV-host treats her mom and sister, who are big fans of Lucifer, to a set visit. The trio freak out about meeting some of the cast from their beloved show, with Clarkson’s sister, Alyssa, hilariously sharing, “I read books — as my sister calls them, ‘naughty books’ — and Tom Ellis is the man I envision, so there you go.”

At the end of the clip, Ellis shares some exclusive news with Clarkson and family. “Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves,” he says. “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight more episodes.”

Based on the DC Comics character, Lucifer stars Ellis as the eponymous fallen angel, who abandons his throne in hell to work with the LAPD to take down criminals on Earth. Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, D.B. Woodside, and Rachael Harris also star in the show.

It was renewed for a fifth and final season by Netflix in June, and a month later the streamer upped the season’s initial episode count of 10 to 16 total episodes.

Watch the clip above for more with the Lucifer cast.

Related content: