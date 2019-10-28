Love Island Australia looks like trash squared and we are in

Love Island type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

As the low-rated, extremely uninteresting CBS version of Love Island proved, this is a reality TV franchise-best handled by foreigners. The stupid, sexy, and very addictive dating show originated in the UK in 2015, and American viewers started getting hooked once Hulu picked up the first three seasons last year. Now Hulu is stocking up on the first season of Love Island Australia: All 30 episodes (!) will premiere on the streamer Friday, November 1.

Hosted by Celebrity Apprentice Australia Winner Sophie Monk, Love Island Australia follows the same format as the original: Throw a bunch of very hot people into a fancy villa in Mallorca, Spain, have them “couple up” on day one, let flirtationships bloom, and then throw in more hot people to shake things up. (Think Bachelor in Paradise meets Big Brother meets that old MTV sex-soap Undressed.)

EW has an exclusive first look at the Love Island Australia premiere, and let’s just say it is tantalizingly ludicrous. It’s got beefcake, courtesy of this contestant, a prison officer named Eden:

Image zoom Hulu

It’s got boob puns, in the form of Monk’s “Nice puppies, babe” message to this young woman named Millie:

Image zoom Hulu

And it’s got fierce old lady wearing a leopard print shirt and talking on a landline:

Image zoom Hulu

In summary, Love Island Australia looks like utter trash, and I will see you on the other side of my 30-hour binge.

All 30 episodes of Love Island Australia season 1 will be available November 1st on Hulu.

