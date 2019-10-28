Jennifer Aniston says Friends cast is 'working on something' — but not a reboot

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Maybe they’ll be there for you after all — during on appearance on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Aniston once again reiterated that a Friends reboot is not happening, but she did give fans a glimmer of hope.

While Charlie Puth was interviewed by DeGeneres, the host brought Aniston back out to meet the singer as he’s a huge Friends fan. When DeGeneres raised the topic of the show’s potential return, The Morning Show actress gave a pretty definitive answer. “Like a reboot of the show?” she asked. “No.”

However! Aniston did go on to share something was in the works after DeGeneres pointed out the cast had all gotten together recently. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” explained Aniston. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.” She later joked it’s a “huge, huge, huge movie” but added the main reason the group reunited for dinner a few weeks ago was they “miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world.”

Don’t give up yet, Friends fans!

