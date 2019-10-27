Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Jason Momoa may be king of the seas as Aquaman but he’s also now possibly king of the SNL cameo.

The actor made a surprise appearance on Saturday night’s Chance the Rapper hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. During a sketch in which the hip-hop star portrays Judge Barry, a TV judge who makes his rulings based on “First Impressions,” Momoa was featured as a former live-in nurse and male gigolo.

Kate McKinnon, dressed as an old woman, accused Momoa’s character Apollo Benz of stealing from her. Momoa launched into a defense of his character, his hair flipping and strutting immediately causing Chance to have to fight not to break. The sketch became truly absurd when Momoa flubbed his lines — he was supposed to say “I’m also a certified paralegal” but accidentally read the cue card as reading “I’m a certified paraplegic.”

The sketch was full of gems, including Momoa quipping that McKinnon’s character stole from him first, in that she stole his heart. But the real high point came when McKinnon’s character told the judge she wanted her family heirloom chandelier earrings back. Momoa responded by ripping open his cheetah print coat and revealing the earrings were pierced through his nipples, commencing to shimmy to make the earrings spin.

It’s not every week you tune in to SNL expecting to see one of the internet’s favorite heart-throbs showing off nipple piercings.

Watch the clip above for more. Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT on Saturdays on NBC.

