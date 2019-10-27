Haley Joel Osment breaks down his wild role on The Kominsky Method

Image zoom Michael Yarish/Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers about season 2 of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

When Haley Joel Osment got the call asking if he’d be interested in guest-starring on the season 2 finale of The Kominsky Method, he didn’t hesitate.

After all, he has several connections to the show: His younger sister, Emily, has played Theresa, one of Sandy Kominsky’s acting students, since the first season. Osment has also been involved with star Michael Douglas‘ charity, the annual star-studded Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament, which benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

“I was excited for a lot of reasons. Even though we don’t have a story line together, I think it’s the first time I’ve been on the same show as my sister, which I thought might be kind of cool,” Osment tells EW, adding that the idea of working for the first time with Alan Arkin and Douglas was also “a very exciting prospect.”

On the show, Osment plays Robbie, the estranged grandson of Norman (Arkin), who seeks out his grandfather’s help when he runs away from the Church of Scientology with $1.3 million of their money. Was he worried about portraying someone going up against such a powerful organization, one with numerous Hollywood ties?

“No, because we’re not really going after anybody and my character’s personal flaws are sort of what drives the drama, nothing about any specific organization that he runs afoul of,” he says, laughing. “It’s a very fun character and he definitely gets himself into a very sticky situation in the reality of the show.”

That situation gets somewhat wrapped up when Norman calls up a friend, a Scientologist movie star named Tom, to help handle the mess, although we never actually see if the plan works or what becomes of Robbie. If given the chance to return, Osment says he would “absolutely” do it.

“I don’t know whether they have officially decided that there’s going to be a season 3 — I feel like there probably will be,” he says. “The way that we leave it off with the character, there’s definitely a lot more that could happen with it.”

Like maybe an onscreen Osment family reunion? “It would be the first,” he says of sharing screen time with his sister. “That would be a nice opportunity to do that.”

Season 2 of The Kominsky Method is now streaming on Netflix.

