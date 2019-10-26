Sophia Bush, Daphne Zuniga share sweet One Tree Hill mother/daughter reunion photo

Image zoom Fred Norris / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

One Tree Hill type TV Show Network WB

The Davis ladies are back together!

Sophia Bush and Daphne Zuniga had a mini One Tree Hill reunion this weekend, and we’ve got the photo evidence to prove it. Zuniga, who played Bush’s onscreen mother Victoria Davis in the beloved drama, shared a photo on Twitter with Bush, who played the empowering icon Brooke Davis.

“How beautiful inside and out is @SophiaBush?” Zuniga wrote. “Fantastic [to] see her and participate in @TheWrapWomen Summit!”

And then Bush reshared the photo with her own caption that sums up our feelings perfectly: “Reunited and it felt so good.”

Bush and Zuniga’s onscreen dynamic was one of the best, most complex, and authentic mother/daughter relationships on TV. Despite being completely different women and constantly having issues with each other, they still loved each other and always found a way to make things work. Watching them both mature individually and with each other was a true highlight in the later seasons.

And seeing them reunite in real life just brings back so many feelings!

