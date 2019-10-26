Fall TV Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Supergirl is giving new meaning to the term “sibling rivalry.”

Ever since the season 4 finale revealed that J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) had a secret brother vowing revenge on him, The CW’s superhero series has been teasing a major fight to come between the estranged Martians. And after J’onn learned in last week’s episode that he was the one responsible for erasing Malefic’s existence from his own memory, fans now know why Malefic is so hellbent on getting vengeance. But it’s kind of hard to get revenge when Martian brothers aren’t able to hurt each other or else they activate a painful curse on themselves.

EW has your exclusive first look at this Sunday’s episode, “In Plain Sight,” where the Martian brothers’ war reaches a boiling point. After tricking Malefic into coming out of hiding, J’onn teams up with his superfriends Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), Brainy (Jesse Rath), and even some DEO agents to fight his brother when he cannot. But while the super friends seem to have the upper hand at first, the epic fight soon goes horribly wrong thanks to Malefic’s resurrected inception powers.

Watch the exclusive clip above now to see who comes out of this battle victorious.

Supergirl airs Sundays on The CW.

