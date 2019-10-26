Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, Kit Harington host Game of Thrones reunion

Image zoom HBO

It’s only been a few months since Game of Thrones ended its reign, but three of the show’s stars reunited this weekend and it’s already going to tempt you into a rewatch.

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, and Kit Harington were all in the same place at the same time on Friday and there are even photos to prove it! Clarke and Momoa were both guest starring on The Graham Norton Show, and then all three brought their Game of Thrones love triangle to life early on Saturday as Clarke continued her birthday celebrations.

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” Clarke wrote on Instagram before hashtagging “#anyexcuseforamomoasandwich.”

Momoa played Khal Drogo, Clarke’s first love interest on HBO’s fantasy epic, before his early death. Harington played Jon Snow, both the nephew and love interest to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in the final seasons. Khal and Jon never came face-to-face onscreen so we are living for any time they meet in real life, especially with Dany there!

And while there unfortunately aren’t many videos available online from their reunion on The Graham Norton Show, we do have this clip of Camila Cabello doing what anyone in her position would do: She absolutely fangirls over breathing the same air as Clarke and Momoa after performing. Check out the hilariously relatable clip below:

