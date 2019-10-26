Brandon Routh shares emotional goodbye to Legends of Tomorrow on his final day of filming

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

All good things must come to an end. Brandon Routh is leaving Legends of Tomorrow this season, and he’s already filmed his final scenes as Ray Palmer.

The Arrowverse actor took to Instagram to share an emotional goodbye to Legends of Tomorrow on Friday, and just a warning, his words and photos may make you cry.

“My final day of filming with my #LegendsFamily,” Routh writes. “I love you all & appreciate the 5 seasons we’ve spent together. It hasn’t always been easy, but I think that’s what makes it harder to leave — getting through the growing pains of the first few seasons has bonded us. And made the last three seasons a blast!”

Along with a photo of (presumably) one of his last times wearing the Atom costume, Routh also shared photos of his costume hanging up, a cake with his photo on it, and his Ray puppet being gifted to him with the most amazing wrapping paper.

“I’ve never been at a job this long, so this is new for me,” Routh writes along with the tearing up emoji. “I think I will miss you all and the fun we’ve had making this silly show on the #Waverider — as much as I’ll miss bringing #RayPalmer to life. Love & blessings on a great finish to the season.”

It was announced back in August that both Routh and his real-life wife and onscreen love interest Courtney Ford are exiting Legends of Tomorrow as series regulars in season 5. Routh has been with the wacky Arrowverse show as a series regular from the beginning, continuing his role as Ray Palmer/the Atom from Arrow and The Flash. Ford joined Legends of Tomorrow in the recurring role of Nora Dahrk in season 3 and became a regular in season 4.

“Of course, when we have had main characters in the past whose journeys take them away from the Waverider, it’s never truly goodbye,” executive producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree, and Keto Shimizu previously said in a statement. “We love these characters and hope to check in with them in future seasons, to see how life off the ship has transformed them for better or worse.”

Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow will premiere in January.

Related content: