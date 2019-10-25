What to Watch this Weekend: Eddie Murphy's Dolemite Is My Name, and the sexy Mrs. Fletcher

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Dolemite Is My Name

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Last seen on the big screen in 2016’s Mr. Church, Eddie Murphy steps into the shoes of Rudy Ray Moore in this biopic, telling the story of the trailblazing comedian who created one of the more bizarre personas of the blaxploitation era: Dolemite, an expletive-spewing pimp character Moore invented as a comic and brought to the big screen in 1975. Dolemite, the movie, was made for peanuts, starred many of Moore’s pals, and was written off as a total mess by critics — but it somehow spawned sequels and became a cult phenomenon for its raunchy ghetto humor and brazen tackiness. “He f—ing believes in himself, and that’s why his stuff works,” Murphy says of Moore, whom the actor got to meet with about the project before his death in 2008. “I thought the whole idea of ‘You don’t have to be brilliant to get your s— off, you just have to believe in it’ was a universal and timeless story.” —Derek Lawrence

The Kominsky Method

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Michael Douglas reunites with his Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, and The War of the Roses costar Kathleen Turner for the second season of this Golden Globe-winning comedy, where she’s playing Ruth, one of the ex-wives of his character, Sandy, who delights in pushing his buttons when he calls her to discuss their daughter, Mindy (Sarah Baker), and her relationship with a much older man (played by series newcomer Paul Reiser). While they haven’t worked together in 30 years, the magic was still there. Turner says series creator Chuck Lorre was “on the floor [laughing]” watching her and Douglas do their scenes. So much so that Turner believes fans have not seen the last of her character. Douglas agrees, saying, “I’ve got my fingers crossed that if we do a third season that Kathleen will be more [involved]. I’m just savoring the fact that I see an opportunity for us to have a lot of fun with that relationship.” —Lauren Huff

SATURDAY

OWN Spotlight: Oprah At Home with Lupita Nyong’o and Cynthia Erivo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on OWN

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Cynthia Erivo, who’s just one Oscar shy of being an EGOT, sit down with Oprah to discuss how their leading roles have shaped them — Nyong’o pulls double duty starring in Jordan Peele’s Us, Erivo plays Harriet Tubman in the upcoming biopic Harriet — and their rises to fame, among other topics. Nyong’o, author of a new children’s book titled Sulwe, about a 5-year-old girl who has the darkest skin in her family, explains her personal connection and discusses colorism in Hollywood. Erivo breaks down the physical and spiritual preparation it took to play Tubman, and she addresses the controversy surrounding her casting (a British woman playing an American icon) in the movie. —Gerrad Hall

SUNDAY

Mrs. Fletcher

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

In Bad Moms star Kathryn Hahn’s latest project, based on Tom Perrotta’s best-selling novel, she plays Eve Fletcher, a divorced mom who drops her only child, Brendan (Jackson White), off at college and returns home to a very empty nest, hoping to reinvent her life and find the happiness and sexual fulfillment that’s eluded her. The dual coming-of-age comedy explores the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of both Eve and her college freshman son. In her B+ review, EW critic Kristen Baldwin says Hahn “handles Fletcher’s emotional depths — Eve’s isolation and anger, her internalized dissatisfaction — with an appealing melancholy, and she brings a relatable bewilderment to her character’s lonely attempts to explore her sexuality.” —Sydney Bucksbaum

