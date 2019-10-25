Renewal scorecard: Which broadcast TV shows will survive their freshman year

Image zoom David Bukach/ABC; Kimberley French/The CW; JoJo Whilden/FOX; Sonja Flemming/CBS

Six weeks into the 2019-20 season, CBS has already made up its mind about its freshman class: Everybody gets to stick around until May!

Not every new series that premiered on broadcast TV in September has been so lucky, however. Here’s a status report on the freshman shows that we’ve seen so far on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and the CW. If you want more information about each series, make sure to click on the titles for the latest headlines.

ABC

Emergence — only meant to run 13 episodes per season; no season 2 renewal yet (5.3 million)

Stumptown — too early to tell (5.8 million)

Kids Say the Darndest Things — too early to tell (5 million)

CBS

Evil — renewed through season 2 (5.6 million)

Carol’s Second Act — picked up for full season (6.5 million)

The Unicorn — picked up for full season (6.5 million)

Bob ♥ Abishola — picked up for full season (6.1 million)

All Rise — picked up for full season (6.7 million)

Fox

Prodigal Son — picked up for full season (5.2 million)

Bless the Harts — picked up for full season (2.3 million)

Almost Family — doesn’t look good (2.8 million)

WWE Smackdown — five-year deal (3.2 million)

The CW

Batwoman — picked up for full season (1.8 million)

Nancy Drew — picked up for full season (988k)

NBC

Bluff City Law — not extended beyond initial 10-episode order (5.4 million)

Perfect Harmony — not extended past 13-episode order (2.9 million)

Sunnyside — now airing on Hulu and NBC app (1.7 million)

Related content: