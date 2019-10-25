Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon fail miserably to tell each other apart

Jimmy Kimmel had a lot of surprise guests on his talk show’s stint in Brooklyn, New York this week, including fellow late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show comic joined forces with Kimmel for a special PSA to explain to us commonfolk that they are not the same person and should not be confused for one another. However, their efforts were in vain.

“We decided to make a quick video to explain who’s who and what’s what,” Kimmel prefaced.

The PSA didn’t get off to a good start as the Jimmys realized they were both born in Brooklyn. Things got even weirder when they both had the same thing for breakfast, they both have the same top five favorite cereals, and they both were wearing pizza underwear. In short, this video was not helpful.

The one thing this did accomplish was getting in another dig in at Matt Damon. Both Jimmys agree that guy is “the biggest loser in the world.”

This bit became part of the fourth show in Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s five-night stay in Brooklyn, though the show is routinely filmed in California. Eddie Murphy and Kanye West appeared on Thursday’s show, while previous guests in New York included Benedict Cumberbatch, Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, and Kelly Ripa.

Related content: