See General Hospital alum Brad Maule's return as Dr. Tony Jones in exclusive first look

An old friend is returning to Port Charles for a very special episode.

Brad Maule will reprise his role as Dr. Tony Jones in November, and EW has an exclusive first look at his return. We have to assume he will play a ghost since, hey, his beloved character died in 2006. Remember that gnarly encephalitis epidemic at General Hospital?

But who knows in the soap world? People get resurrected all the time.

Anyway, we digress: In an upcoming GH episode, Tony’s adopted son Lucas (Ryan Carnes) learns that his birth father has been blackmailing his husband Brad (Parry Shen). Lucas struggles with the void in his life due to Tony’s absence. Learning that his birth father is blackmailing his husband is difficult! You know what would help? A “visit” from Tony.

The cat was let out of the bag earlier this month when Maule’s former costar Leslie Charleston posted (and later deleted) a photo on Twitter of Maule on the set with the caption, “Look who was on the show today! Brad Maule! So good to see my old pal!”

Maule played Tony on and off on GH from 1984 to 2006. He also appeared in other soaps including Passions, GH spin-off Port Charles, and The Young and the Restless.

