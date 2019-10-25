Batwoman and Nancy Drew get full season orders at the CW

The CW is going all in with both of its new fall TV shows.

Batwoman and Nancy Drew have been picked up for full season orders, EW has learned. Both shows will get back-nine orders, bringing the series’ first seasons to 22 episodes each.

Image zoom Robert Falconer/The CW; Robert Falconer/The CW

And for the first time, the CW owns full in-season streaming rights to all new series starting this season. That means every episode of Batwoman and Nancy Drew will exclusively stream on the CW’s digital platforms the day after they air throughout the entire season, so viewers can catch up at any point on CWTV.com and the CW app for free, without authentication, subscription, or log-in required. In past years, only a few episodes have been available to stream on Hulu, which precluded catching up on the entire season for free.

Batwoman, the newest Arrowverse series, is set three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, and Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department has been overrun and outgunned by gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kate (Ruby Rose) will have to become what her father loathes, a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman.

Meanwhile, Nancy Drew is a 2019 update to the titular teen sleuth. Kennedy McMann plays Nancy as a brilliant detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine — until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by the loss, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Related content: