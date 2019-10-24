What to Watch on Thursday: There's a 'frickin' miracle' on Will & Grace final season premiere

Image zoom

Daybreak

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

As if high school wasn’t already hard enough, this new series throws a nuclear blast into the mix! The series follows Josh Wheeler, who “has a killer origin story,” which includes bullying, a crush, and typical teenage drama. While things aren’t much different in his post-apocalyptic life around Los Angeles, where the survivors — including gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H club, and other terrifying tribes — are all trying to survive, the stakes are certainly heightened. Oh, and Ferris Bueller, er, Matthew Broderick, plays Josh’s principal. If you don’t stop to watch this, you could miss out on the fun. —Gerrad Hall

Will & Grace

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

To kick off the farewell season 2.0, Grace is back from her European vacation, and she brought back a special souvenir, one that takes 40 weeks to gestate — yep, Grace is pregnant! (Again! But since the show is ignoring how it ended in 2006, so are we…) How does she take the news? Well, her doctor calls it a “frickin’ miracle” — that’s part of her subway freakout seen in the promo above. More so, what will Will, Jack, and Karen think? The Will & Grace season 3 — er, 11? — premiere looks to turn the series on its head in its final stretch, just as it did more than a decade ago. And that’s just with Grace’s big news. Wait until you hear Will’s big announcement! —GH

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Superstore — NBC

Young Sheldon — CBS

Supernatural — The CW



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Mom — CBS

Legacies — The CW

Saudi Women’s Driving School — HBO



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Streaming

Explained — Netflix

Mood Swings (series debut) — Pure Flix

*times are ET and subject to change