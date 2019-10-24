What to Watch on Thursday: There's a 'frickin' miracle' on Will & Grace final season premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Daybreak
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
As if high school wasn’t already hard enough, this new series throws a nuclear blast into the mix! The series follows Josh Wheeler, who “has a killer origin story,” which includes bullying, a crush, and typical teenage drama. While things aren’t much different in his post-apocalyptic life around Los Angeles, where the survivors — including gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H club, and other terrifying tribes — are all trying to survive, the stakes are certainly heightened. Oh, and Ferris Bueller, er, Matthew Broderick, plays Josh’s principal. If you don’t stop to watch this, you could miss out on the fun. —Gerrad Hall
Will & Grace
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
To kick off the farewell season 2.0, Grace is back from her European vacation, and she brought back a special souvenir, one that takes 40 weeks to gestate — yep, Grace is pregnant! (Again! But since the show is ignoring how it ended in 2006, so are we…) How does she take the news? Well, her doctor calls it a “frickin’ miracle” — that’s part of her subway freakout seen in the promo above. More so, what will Will, Jack, and Karen think? The Will & Grace season 3 — er, 11? — premiere looks to turn the series on its head in its final stretch, just as it did more than a decade ago. And that’s just with Grace’s big news. Wait until you hear Will’s big announcement! —GH
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Grey’s Anatomy — ABC
Superstore — NBC
Young Sheldon — CBS
Supernatural — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
The Good Place — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Mom — CBS
Legacies — The CW
Saudi Women’s Driving School — HBO
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
10 p.m.
Evil — CBS
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
Streaming
Explained — Netflix
Mood Swings (series debut) — Pure Flix
*times are ET and subject to change
