The 100 prequel series backdoor pilot in development at The CW

The 100 is ending, but fans may not have to say goodbye to the world of the show just yet.

The CW is developing a prequel series to the popular sci-fi drama, EW has confirmed. The network has ordered production of a backdoor pilot, which means it will air as an episode of The 100 during its seventh and final season.

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW

Set 97 years before the events of the original series, the prequel show starts with the end of the world, a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth. The epic adventure follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before. Fans of The 100 know that these survivors will become what makes up the Grounder civilization that has been featured on the original series.

The one-hour drama prequel series comes from The 100 creator/showrunner Jason Rothenberg along with executive producers Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. “So excited to keep expanding the world of #The100,” Rothenberg tweeted about the news.

So excited to keep expanding the world of #The100. Thanks to @TheCW and @warnerbrostv for their continuing faith and support. — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) October 24, 2019

Back in August, Rothenberg himself revealed that The 100 will end with the upcoming season 7. And when EW asked the showrunner if anyone would get a happy ending in the series finale, he laughed. “I think that’s an interesting way to put it,” Rothenberg said. “A happy ending? I’d say that’s probably, well… it’ll be our version of a happy ending, how about that?”

The showrunner laughed again before continuing. “But I definitely can safely say that we’re trying to say something more with season 7,” Rothenberg added. “The ending of a story always is the point of the story, the moral of the story. We have yet to reveal the moral of the story, but it will be revealed in season 7. And it won’t be ‘People are horrible, we all suck, we’re willing to kill everyone and everything and do anything to survive.’ There’s a higher purpose.”

The 100‘s seventh and final season will return in 2020 on The CW.

Related content: