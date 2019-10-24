Sassy queens plot destruction in exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race UK clip

RuPaul's Drag Race UK type TV Show Genre Reality

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are serving up a spicy order of fish and chips in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the show’s new episode.

Following Vinegar Strokes’ painful elimination after a heartfelt lip-sync against Sum Ting Wong, the seven remaining queens sashay back into the Werk Room for a kiki about their standing in the competition… and with each other.

“These girls are just waking up to the fact that I have a huge bank of skills that I’m going to use to get rid of every single one of them,” challenge winner Divina de Campo says in a confessional, before Wong and The Vivienne discuss the former’s resistance to constructive criticism concerning her subpar looks — even though heeding her peers’ insights might’ve saved her from the bottom two last week.

“I’ve tried to help her so much, but it’s almost as if she’s like, ‘No, my way is fine!'” Vivienne observes. “But, it’s obviously not if you’re in the bottom.”

Perennial bottom-three finisher Cheryl Hole chimes in, attempting to ease the tension.

“We’ve all been really nicey-nicey up until now, but, like, are we going to keep that up or are we just going to keep ourselves to ourselves going forward?” she asks. “I can talk for now: Yeah, I’ll still help you,” Vivienne answers with a menacing glint in her eye. “But, when that crown comes closer and then devil horns pop up, I know what I’ll be doing.”

Back in her confessional, de Campo cautions her fellow queens not to get comfortable with her just because she maintains a placid demeanor on the outside.

“Viv and I, both of us are very real. She’s much shadier to people’s face,” she says. “Whereas I’m an old hand in this game, and I know sometimes you have to play the game with people, you have to play nice and then destroy them.”

Cue ominous laughter.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs new episodes Thursdays at 8 p.m. BT in the United Kingdom and at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service in the United States. American LGBTQ network Logo also premieres new episodes at 8 p.m. on Fridays, eight days after their WOW Presents Plus premiere. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above for more.

