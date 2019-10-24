Modern Love renewed for season 2 on Amazon

Image zoom Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Modern Love type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Romantic Comedy,

Anthology

The relationship continues!

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Modern Love for a second season, EW has confirmed. The half-hour romantic comedy anthology series premiered on the streaming site just last week, but there’s clearly a lot of love there already.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way. We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love.”

Modern Love is inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name, adapting it into a romantic comedy anthology series that explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. The first season featured a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher, Jr.

In addition to the season 2 renewal, Amazon Studios has also announced a new overall deal with John Carney, the writer, director, and executive producer of Modern Love.

“Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless,” Carney said in a statement. “Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

Modern Love season 2 is slated to debut in 2020.

Related content: