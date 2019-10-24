Image zoom Netflix; Michael Yarish/Netflix

When Michael Douglas first read that season 2 of his streaming comedy The Kominsky Method called for a scene between his character, Sandy, and one of his ex-wives, the star had only one person in mind for the role: Kathleen Turner.

The onscreen pairing is the first for the duo since they teamed up on three hit films in the 1980s: Romancing the Stone; its sequel, The Jewel of the Nile; and The War of the Roses.

“When I saw the part that [series creator Chuck Lorre] had written, it just reeked of a kind of a War of the Roses divorce, and she’s just so good,” Douglas says of Turner. “I was just so happy she said yes.”

On Kominsky, Turner plays Ruth, who delights in pushing Sandy’s buttons when he calls her to discuss their daughter, Mindy (Sarah Baker), and her relationship with a much older man (played by series newcomer Paul Reiser). Fans of the duo can expect delightfully vicious banter akin to some of their past collaborations, as well as one major wink to Romancing the Stone.

One such fan is Lorre, who Turner says was “on the floor [laughing]” watching her and Douglas do their scenes. So much so that Turner believes fans have not seen the last of her character. Douglas agrees, saying, “I’ve got my fingers crossed that if we do a third season that Kathleen will be more [involved]. I’m just savoring the fact that I see an opportunity for us to have a lot of fun with that relationship.”

As for why that deliciously tempestuous coupling still works 30 years later, Turner has an explanation: “We must have that sort of vibe of an old married couple, because we’re just so comfortable with our past and our relationship,” she says. “It’s sort of like, ‘Oh, there they go again.’”

Season 2 of The Kominsky Method starts streaming Friday on Netflix.

