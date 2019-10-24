Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC

Will and Grace type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

It’s so like Karen Walker to keep us wanting more.

Unfortunately, due to Megan Mullally’s temporary leave of absence from the farewell season of Will & Grace, viewers won’t get to see her sassy character for two of the final 18 episodes. EW has learned that Mullally took a couple of weeks off from the show but has now been back for a few weeks. TVLine first reported the news.

Earlier this year, fans took notice when Mullally and costar Debra Messing unfollowed each other on Instagram; Mullally has also stopped following costar Sean Hayes.

“Tensions were building for a while,” a source tells EW of what became a determining factor in deciding to end the series after its current season.

Representatives for Mullally did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment; NBC had no comment.

This news arrives just before Will & Grace‘s 11th and final season is scheduled to debut on NBC. The Oct. 24 premiere date was revealed less than two weeks ago, coinciding with the network’s removal of newcomer Sunnyside from the prime-time schedule. The episodes without Karen will air later this season.

Even with Mullally’s absence, the show has tapped some high-profile guest stars to appear for the last season, including Ryan Phillippe, Billie Lourd, and Demi Lovato.

Related content: