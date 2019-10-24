Marvel's Cloak & Dagger canceled after two seasons on Freeform

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform

A verdict has finally been rendered on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

EW has confirmed that Freeform has canceled the superhero drama after two seasons. This decision comes five months after the series aired its season 2 finale.

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement obtained by EW. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Debuting in 2018, the New Orleans-set series followed Tandy/Dagger (Holt) and Tyrone/Cloak (Joseph), two teenagers from different backgrounds who realized an accident from their childhoods connected them and gave them powers. In season 2, Tandy and Tyrone started mastering their powers over light and darkness, and defeated an enemy who was feeding on people’s hope. Following that climactic battle, they decided to run away together, and the last shot of the finale was of them holding hands on a bus heading out of town.

Thankfully, this isn’t the last time fans of the show will see the characters. Holt and Joseph are set to reprise their roles in season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways, which airs on Hulu. Marvel fans had been yearning for a crossover between the shows since they were announced because Cloak and Dagger crossed paths with the Runaways in Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona’s original Runaways comic. Marvel’s Runaways returns for its third season Dec. 13.

The news of Cloak & Dagger’s cancellation arrives at an interesting time for Marvel TV. The company’s Marvel-Netflix experiment ended this summer, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has already wrapped up production on its final season, which is expected in 2020. Furthermore, it has been reported that Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb will soon be stepping down.

Related content: