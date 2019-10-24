Lea Michele and Charles Michael Davis are getting into the holiday spirit. The Glee alum and the Grey’s Anatomy alum are teaming up for ABC’s latest Christmas movie, Same Time, Next Christmas.

Michele will play Olivia Anderson, a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart Jeff Williams (played by Davis) during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew — but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

Same Time, Next Christmas also stars Bryan Greenberg as Gregg Harris, George Newbern as Woody Anderson, Nia Vardalos as Faye Anderson, Phil Morris as Alec Williams, and Dannah Lockett as Madelyn Williams.

Image zoom ABC

Michele is best known for her starring role on musical dramedy Glee, but she began her career on Broadway with shows including Les Misérables and Spring Awakening. She most recently appeared on Scream Queens and The Mayor, and her third studio album Christmas in the City is about to be released. Along with an arc on Grey’s Anatomy, Davis is best known for his roles on The Originals and Younger, the latter of which he’s currently a series regular.

Same Time, Next Christmas premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. on ABC. It will then re-air on ABC on Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. as well as on Freeform as part of its “25 Days of Christmas” programming. The movie will also stream on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.

