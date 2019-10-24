New L Word: Generation Q trailer sets up Bette's run as L.A.'s first lesbian mayor

Never a show to shy away from topicality, Showtime’s sequel to The L Word, titled Generation Q, will be literally political in its new season.

The first full trailer for the series reveals the political ambitions of Bette (Jennifer Beals) to be L.A.’s first lesbian mayor. The footage also showcases the return of now talk show host Alice (Leisha Hailey) and hairstylist Shane (Katherine Moennig), plus new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi).

Generation Q is set in East Los Angeles as opposed to the original’s West Hollywood location and is from showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (original creator Ilene Chaiken is also an executive producer).

The series premieres Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

