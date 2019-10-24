Kelly Clarkson channels Whitney Houston while singing 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in new Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Whitney Houston on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer belted out all the right notes while singing Houston’s 1987 hit song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” during her popular Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson’s audience went wild when the double doors opened and the first notes of the song started to play. The Kellyoke portion of the show has become one of her most popular segments, as fans excitedly wait to learn what song she will sing next.

Other top songs she’s performed include Martina McBride‘s “Independence Day,” Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

“I Want to Dance With Somebody” is the first single from Houston’s sophomore album Whitney, released May 2, 1987. It was the legendary singer’s fourth consecutive number-one single and her first platinum single domestically.

EW selected the Houston smash as one of the “10 covers we want to see Kelly Clarkson sing on her talk show.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for exact air times in your area.

