Harry Styles to pull double duty as host and musical guest on SNL

The Saturday Night Live lights are coming up on Harry Styles, and Harry Styles alone on November 16.

On Thursday, the “Lights Up” singer revealed on Twitter that he’ll not only be the musical guest on an upcoming episode of SNL, but he’ll also be hosting it. He shared the show’s regular announcement post, captioning it simply “SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16.” You heard the man; adjust your calendars, people!

SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16 pic.twitter.com/SatQQ0Xtff — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 24, 2019

The mid-November turn won’t be Styles’ first time on the comedy sketch show — it will be his fifth appearance. Back in 2017, the former One Direction singer was the musical guest to Jimmy Fallon’s host, performing his debut solo single, “Sign of the Times.” He has also been part of SNL alongside his fellow band members multiple times. Styles will follow in the footsteps of Chance The Rapper, who will serve as both host and musical guest on this weekend’s edition.

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images

It’s likely Styles will perform his new single “Lights Up” during his live episode. The English crooner dropped the track without warning on Oct. 10, and the song has since been received positively by critics and many have applauded the accompanying music video for casting a spotlight on the oft-overlooked bi-sexual community.

