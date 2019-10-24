Fox unveils winter premiere dates: The Masked Singer, Last Man Standing, and more

Winter is coming… for Fox! The network revealed premiere dates for programs launching this coming season, including The Masked Singer, Last Man Standing, Jenna Dewan’s Flirty Dancing, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

First up is Flirty Dancing, which aims to set up singles on blind dates by having them dance and perform together. The show will preview Sunday, Dec. 29, following the NFL on Fox doubleheader.

Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen, returns Thursday, Jan. 2, with back-to-back episodes, to be followed by the police drama Deputy, which stars Stephen Dorff. The latter, from director and executive producer David Ayer (Suicide Squad), sees what happens when an archaic Wild West rule sets the most unlikely lawman as the new Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back season 3 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, and 9-1-1 spin-off Lone Star debuts with a two-night event starting Sunday, Jan. 19.

Later that week, on Thursday, Jan. 23, will be the premiere of Outmatched, starring Jason Biggs in a story about a blue-collar couple trying to raise four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses.

The Masked Singer will return for season 3 on Sunday, Feb. 2, and will be followed by the competition series LEGO Masters, in which teams of LEGO enthusiasts competing to build the most ambitious LEGO creations.

Duncanville, a new animated comedy from Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler, will then premiere Sunday, Feb. 16.

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX; Richard Foreman/FOX; FOX

See Fox’s new schedule below.

Sunday, Dec. 29:

8-9 p.m. ET/5-6 p.m. PT: Flirty Dancing (special preview)

9-9:30 p.m.: Bless the Harts (encore)

9:30-10 p.m.: Family Guy (encore)

Tuesday, Dec. 31:

8-10 p.m.: Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live

(ET live/PT tape-delayed) From Times Square, Part One

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live

(ET live/PT tape-delayed) From Times Square, Part Two

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 1:

8-9 p.m.: Flirty Dancing (series premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Almost Family (winter premiere)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 2:

8-8:30 p.m.: Last Man Standing (season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m.: Last Man Standing

9-10 p.m.: Deputy (series premiere)

Fridays, beginning Jan. 3:

8-10 p.m.: WWE Smackdown Live

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 7:

8-9 p.m.: The Resident (winter premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 19:

10-11:10 p.m. ET/7-8:10 p.m. PT: 9-1-1: Lone Star (series premiere, pt. 1)

Live to all time zones

Mondays, beginning Jan. 20:

8-9 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (series premiere, pt. 2)

9-10 p.m.: Prodigal Son (winter premiere)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 23:

8-8:30 p.m.: Last Man Standing

8:30-9 p.m.: Outmatched (series premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Deputy

Sunday, Feb. 2:

10:30-11:40 p.m. ET/7:30-8:40 p.m. PT: The Masked Singer (season premiere)

Live to all time zones

Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 5:

8-9 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m.: LEGO Masters (series premiere)

Sundays, beginning Feb. 16:

7-7:30 p.m.: The Simpsons (encore)

7:30-8 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (encore)

8-8:30 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m.: Duncanville (series premiere)

9-9:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m.: Family Guy

