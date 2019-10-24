Disney+ Streaming
Lizzie McGuire revival series casts all original McGuire family members

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will all return for the Disney+ series.

By Sydney Bucksbaum
October 24, 2019 at 05:10 PM EDT

It’s a McGuire family reunion on Disney+’s upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival.

Original Lizzie McGuire stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas have all been cast in the streaming revival series alongside Hilary Duff. Todd and Carradine will reprise their roles as Lizzie’s parents Jo and Sam, with Thomas once again playing her younger brother Matt.

And we already have our first look at the McGuire clan all back together again as the cast reunited for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the first episode. Check out the incredible photo below.

Ali Goldstein/Disney Channel

The new series picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family, and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

Original series creator Terri Minsky is returning as showrunner and executive producer, with Duff and Rachel Winter as executive producers. A premiere date for the Lizzie McGuire revival has not yet been announced.

