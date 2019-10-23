What to Watch on Wednesday: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take An African Journey on ABC

Image zoom

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

ABC and Britain’s ITV News are giving viewers an intimate look into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 10-day trip to Malawi, Angola, South Africa, and Botswana. GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts the special, while ITV News anchor Tom Bradby sits down for an exclusive interview with Harry and Meghan, where they speak about the “pressures and challenges they face as a young family living in the glare of the world’s media,” according to an ABC press release. The couple also provides insight into their roles as modern royals, how they balance their public and private lives, and the humanitarian causes they care about and support most. —Gerrad Hall

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Netflix is taking viewers on a global eating tour — and Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and Kate McKinnon are coming along for the ride. Chef David Chang, who also hosts the streaming service’s Ugly Delicious, will meet up with each of the celebrities in a different city to experience the cuisine and culture of the area: Rogen in his hometown, Vancouver (above, watch as they freak out over a “perfect” jelly donut); Teigen in Morocco; Waithe in Los Angeles; and McKinnon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. —Gerrad Hall

Castle Rock

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

For season 2, Castle Rock is shifting its focus to one of Stephen King‘s most famous characters. Lizzy Caplan stars as a pre-Misery Annie Wilkes, who lands in the titular town with her daughter Joy (Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher) and crosses paths with local tough Ace Merrill (Paul Sparks) and his father (Tim Robbins, making his return to the King-verse after Shawshank Redemption). The season will delve into Wilkes’ backstory and increasingly unstable psyche, and Caplan, as EW critic Kristen Baldwin puts it, “embodies a woman who is struggling to control a constant surge of inner turmoil.” “I think we hopefully will give you a different insight into the Annie Wilkes you know and love from the past,” the actress told EW at New York Comic Con. Just don’t let her too close to any sledgehammers. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC

The Goldbergs — ABC

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

Nancy Drew — The CW

SEAL Team — CBS

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

The Oval (series debut) — BET



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

American Horror Story (100th episode) — FX

Chicago P.D. — NBC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Sistas (series debut) — BET

Streaming

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season finale) — Hulu

Rhythm + Flow (episodes 8-10/finale) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change