Supernatural boss says Adam isn't the only one escaping the cage

Sam and Dean first met Adam Milligan in the fourth season of Supernatural, when he claimed to be their half-brother and John Winchester’s third son. And, spoiler alert, his story checked out. That’s why when season 5 rolled around and the apocalypse was fast approaching, Adam was able to serve as Michael’s vessel for the Biblical brother showdown between archangels Michael and Lucifer. (Michael was in Adam’s body, and Lucifer was in Sam’s.) But when Sam took it upon himself to fight Lucifer from the inside and jump into hell, all four of them — the angels and their vessels — wound up in the cage.

Castiel managed to pull Sam’s body out by the last scene of season 5 — though his soul would remain in hell for 180 years (time is different down there) — and Lucifer would escape a few seasons later. And now, it’s time for the other two to do the same. “Adam’s been a character who the fans have talked about for a long time, and we’ve talked about bringing him back for a long time,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb tells EW. “It felt like the time now, not just because it’s our last season, but because we are dealing with God and every other archangel is dead or somewhere, so the one we’ve got left is Michael. So it made sense to bring both the characters back. I think it’s important to say that Adam’s coming back and he has his story, but Michael’s coming back too and he has a story of his own.”

Although the alternate universe’s Michael played a big part in seasons 13 and 14, this is our world’s Michael, the one who’s been in a cage for years and who, according to Belphagor, hasn’t left just yet. But he will soon. And he might not be happy with what he finds. “He’s coming back into a world where he went to try to cause an apocalypse to bring his father back, it did not work, and he’s about to find out his father came back because of these two idiots in flannel,” Dabb says of Michael. “It’s not the world he wanted to walk back into, let’s put it that way.”

Whether Michael’s return explains the two Adams in a recent trailer for season 15 is yet to be seen. (Let’s not forget Dabb also confirmed alternate universes are still at play.)

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

