Late Night host Seth Meyers will take the stage for Netflix standup special

Seth Meyers is stepping out from behind his Late Night desk and taking the stage.

The talk show host is the latest comedian announced for his solo Netflix standup special, the streamer announced Wednesday with a sketch featuring Meyers’ 100-percent unauthentic standup comic action figure.

“Hey, kids!” Meyers says. “Tired of your old action figures?” — they’re not — “Well, then you need to try the all-new Standup Seth, now with legs.”

It’s the next evolution for “Desk Seth,” an action figure of Meyers at his Late Night desk. Standup Seth “stands, he tells jokes, and sometimes he walks from one side of the stage to the other side of the stage,” the comic explains.

The special, titled Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, will be filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis and “explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby… in time,” per a Netflix press release. Meyers’ set will tackle “family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.”

Netflix

Jenny Slate, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Aziz Ansari, and Dave Chappelle are among those comedians who scored Netflix standup specials.

Meyers’ special will debut on the streaming platform this Nov. 5.

