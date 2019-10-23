The loving Rose family of Schitt’s Creek could not be more different from the brutal and conniving Roys on Succession. All they really have in common is that they’re both ultra-rich families living in New York City (at least, the Roses were before disaster struck). And yet when the Roses get a Succession-style opening credits sequence, the end result could not be more perfect.

Image zoom Schitt's Creek/Twitter

The official Schitt’s Creek Twitter account shared a hilarious mash-up video Wednesday featuring Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) seen through a vintage-film filter, with the chilling Succession piano theme tinkling along in the background. The new credits video wonders how the world of Schitt’s Creek would be different if David or Alexis had taken over their father’s video store empire, forever altering their family’s legacy.

do you ever wonder if david or alexis would have taken over the rose video empire? pic.twitter.com/ikY2w6rJLo — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) October 23, 2019

Without the experience of losing all their money and being forced to move to the small town of Schitt’s Creek however, it’s likely that David and Alexis would never have grown into the evolved, loving, and kind(er) people they are now — so they probably would have run Rose Video into the ground, given the chance. But for the brief time that they’d still be on top, it’s not hard to imagine David and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) becoming BFFs after he absolutely destroys her brother Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) confidence when he tries to rap about their dad, or Alexis having a short but thrilling fling with Roman (Kieran Culkin) to add to her already impressive dating history.

We shudder to think how Logan Roy (Brian Cox) would insult Johnny, though, if given the chance. Maybe it’s best that the Roses and Roys never come face to face.

Related content: