Looking for Alaska stars reveal which scene made them break while filming

You’ll cry all the tears while watching Hulu’s Looking for Alaska. The eight-episode limited-series adaptation of John Green’s 2005 novel is tailor-made to make you sob through the final two episodes, which finally answer why the entire season was ticking down to one major event: Alaska Young’s (Kristine Froseth) car crash and tragic death.

As her close friends mourn her death and grieve in their own ways along with the entire Culver Creek student body, the emotions just keep on coming. Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), Chip “The Colonel” Martin (Denny Love), and Takumi Hikohito (Jay Lee) attempt to “solve” the mystery surrounding Alaska’s death but don’t get any concrete answers to help them process why they lost one of their best friends. As a result, the young teens learn important lessons about life, love, and letting go. It’s not an easy story to watch unfold, but it’s authentic, and ultimately cathartic.

But just because Looking for Alaska deals with heavy themes like grief, depression, racism, and classism doesn’t mean that it’s all sad, all the time. Showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage made sure to balance the darkness with lighter moments, such as by adding more pranks and shenanigans at the boarding school to bring the laughs. And when the Looking for Alaska stars stopped by EW to break down the emotional series finale, they revealed that one scene in particular kept making them break during filming — because it was just too funny.

“That drinking scene with us three…” Love begins, referring to the sequence in which the Colonel decides to get as drunk as Alaska was the night of her death to see what kind of headspace she was in.

“We had a lot of laughs,” Plummer adds, while Froseth says, “The outtakes for the blooper reel from that scene are so funny.”

“The scene where I have to get very drunk, filming with these two, it was hilarious,” Love recalls. “We probably burned up so much tape because we just kept breaking.”

Other favorite scenes included the Cotillion bathroom prank aftermath and Alaska’s memorial prank where the entire male population of Culver Creek’s student body stripped at Speaker Day. But some of the more intense, emotional scenes also rank with the stars as some of their favorites, especially when Jordan Connor gave the entire cast a pep talk before filming Alaska’s memorial service, which Love says was one of the toughest of the entire series. Check out what the stars had to say in the video above.

Looking for Alaska is now streaming in full on Hulu.

