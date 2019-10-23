John Lithgow debuts wild Rudy Giuliani impersonation with Stephen Colbert

Maybe it’s his new movie Bombshell that inspired John Lithgow to add another Republican figure to his Rolodex of impersonations, but we’re not complaining.

Lithgow — who portrays former Fox News head Roger Ailes in the film with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie — transformed into an unhinged, conspiracy theory-spouting Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, during a segment on The Late Show Tuesday night.

Lithgow mocked Giuliani’s mannerisms, like the time he shushed a news anchor on camera. He shushed Stephen Colbert before the late-night host could even ask a question. “Your facts are all wrong, so shhhh! Shush it! Zip it! And ask me a question,” he said.

Giuliani was the subject of Colbert’s segment after spreading already-debunked conspiracy theories, including one where he blamed the Ukraine for the Trump dossier. Just as Laura Benanti appears as First Lady Melania Trump on The Late Show, it seems Lithgow is now taking the role of Giuliani for Colbert’s spoof interview segments.

He also brought a new conspiracy theory. “I now have reason to believe that the 2016 election was not hacked by the Russians, it was hacked by [Joe Biden’s son] Hunter Biden, who is actually a Men in Black-style alien being operated by a tiny Hillary Clinton in his neck,” Lithgow as Giuliani said.

The actor previously portrayed former President Bill Clinton opposite Laurie Metcalf as Hillary Clinton on stage, and joined a live-reading of the Mueller report with Annette Bening and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The transcription of Lithgow’s comments really doesn’t do the impression justice. It’s all about watching his totally insane body gestures that sells it. Luckily, there’s video.

