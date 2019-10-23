Jessica Biel, Billy Crudup, and Jimmy Fallon keep cracking up through spoof '90s car ad

Jimmy Fallon another cue from his Saturday Night Live days for the latest Tonight Show comedic bit.

This one is reminiscent of Bill Hader‘s Stefon, which involved John Mulaney trying to get Hader to crack on camera by slipping in new and totally ridiculous jokes. Fallon’s late-night writer’s room did something similar with guests Jessica Biel and Billy Crudup.

They teamed up with Fallon to put on a spoof ’90s car commercial. Each took turns spinning around to camera and reading whatever was on the cue cards in a cold reading. The results weren’t as outlandish as Stefon talking about “lights, psychos, Furbies, screaming babies in Mozart wigs, sunburned drifters with soap sud beards,” but the trio could not keep a straight face.

“We have cars in all the colors: yellow, gold, gronze, silvish, Jean-John, money, moony, grawbrin, brown, marshmallow, and joop,” Biel struggled to say through giggles. “I love color. Color good.”

Related content: