The doctor is in … tattoos!

In EW’s exclusive first look above of Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) on the Oct. 27 episode of Starz’s Power, he’s seen playing Kadeem, an ex-lover of LaKeisha (La La Anthony) and father of her son, Cash. In the scene, Kadeem and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) mourn LaKeisha’s death before discussing how a reckoning is in order.

“I promise you I’m going to find out who did this shit,” says Tommy, who was planning to propose to LaKeisha before she was killed in episode 8 titled “Deal with the Devil.” “And I’m going to make it right.”

Williams will only appear in this one episode.

While Tommy doesn’t know the person’s identity, viewers did see who gunned down LaKeisha. As Tommy and Cash were picking out an engagement ring, LaKeisha was visited by Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in her new suburban home. The two fought before Tasha pulled the trigger on her longtime pal. The episode delivered season highs for the Starz drama: it averaged a season-high 1.38 million households. Viewing on the Starz App was also at an all-time high, up 13% over the previous week and up 29% season over the last eight episodes.

Fans of Power and Outlander (season 5 premieres in February) are worried about the possibility of a blackout come Dec. 10 if Starz is unable to work out a “fair, reasonable” carriage deal with Comcast Xfinity. Last week, the network gave its subscribers a heads up that they could lose their favorite shows.

“Starz has been working diligently to reach a fair market distribution agreement with Comcast Xfinity in order to continue providing our shared customers with access to our acclaimed line-up of premium television content,” the network wrote. “However, months before our contract deadline and in spite of our best efforts to engage in meaningful discussions, Comcast has publicly stated their intention to drop our networks from all packages and bundles, ignoring industry precedent and demonstrating a total disregard for its customers, communities, suppliers and other stakeholders. In response, we must now alert our millions of Comcast subscribers that they will soon lose all 17 STARZ channels, including STARZ and STARZ Encore along with our on-demand and online services without receiving any refund from Comcast for the loss of an irreplaceable premium programming lineup.”

Power returns to original episodes this Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 pm ET on Starz.

