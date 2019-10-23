Freddie Prinze Jr. joins Punky Brewster sequel series for Peacock streaming platform

NBC’s Punky Brewster sequel series may just have a pilot order for the moment, but the continuation of the ’80s sitcom is growing with talent.

Freddie Prinze Jr., the prince of ’90s rom-coms and a voice actor on the Star Wars Rebels animated series, joins original Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye on the project.

Prinze will play Travis, Punky’s ex-husband. The character is constantly in and out of town as a working musician, but he’s still a great dad. And there’s still a bit of chemistry between him and now-grown-up Punky.

Image zoom Desiree Navarro/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

This comes after Prinze was cast on The CW’s Nancy Drew series but departed the role of the title character’s dad.

The original Punky Brewster starred Frye as the 7-year-old child lead, but the sequel will follow her as a single mom trying to raise her three children and get her life back on track. It’s during this time in her life that she meets a young girl named Izzy, who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

In addition to Frye, Cherie Johnson will reprise her character from the original show.

Steve and Jim Armogida of School of Rock and Grounded For Life write and executive produce Punky Brewster. Both Frye and original series creator David Duclon will also serve as EPs with Jonathan Judge (Life In Pieces), who in turn directs the pilot.

Peacock will also revive Saved by the Bell with some of its original stars, like Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. The streaming platform will launch in April 2020.

