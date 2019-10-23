Here's everything coming to Netflix in November 2019

With the holidays fast approaching, Netflix is stocking up its library with care in hopes that big family gatherings aren’t full of despair. So when Thanksgiving comes around, subscribers will have ample options that include some of the most anticipated titles of the year.

Martin Scorsese has been in the news a lot lately, not only for his controversial view of Marvel films but also for the release of his upcoming film The Irishman. His three-hour-long movie, which debuts Nov. 27 on the streaming service, brings together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci set in post-war America. Told through the eyes of WWII vet and hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro), the drama chronicles the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

On Nov. 17, Olivia Colman is making her debut as Queen Elizabeth II on the third season of The Crown. Viewers will be transported to the Swinging Sixties as the royal confronts an economic downturn while being scrutinized as being “aristocratic freeloaders.”

Gillian Anderson will also make her debut during the show’s third season, bring to life former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Comedian Billy Eichner can’t contain his excitement — he announced that his Billy on the Street will debut Nov. 1 on the streamer. So if you can’t get enough of silly Billy chatting with random strangers on the street, he is bringing fans four seasons of “chaos and joy” for the first time ever.

BIG NEWS: MOVE OVER, GRACE AND FRANKIE! BILLY ON THE STREET IS COMING TO @NETFLIX FOR THE FIRST TIME NOV 1st!!!!! FOUR SEASONS OF CHAOS AND JOY!!! SAY IT WITH ME NOW: LET’S GO LESBIANS, LET’S GO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5zjM5CfcII — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 23, 2019

The Fab Five are taking their expertise to Japan in Queer Eye: We’re in Japan also on Nov. 1. Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France will visit Tokyo to help four heroes experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture firsthand.

On season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, premiering Nov. 5, Catra (AJ Michalka) vows to conquer Etheria, Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) struggles with a new role, and Adora (Aimee Carrero) and the princesses face new and old treachery. Fans will also get to meet the series’ newest character Double Trouble, voiced by Jacob Tobia.

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix; Niko Tavernise/Netflix; Everett Collection

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November below.

Nov. 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team

Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded

Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Nov. 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Nov. 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Nov. 9

Little Things: Season 3

Nov. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Nov. 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Nov. 13

Maradona in Mexico

Nov. 14

The Stranded

Nov. 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Nov. 16

Suffragette

Nov. 17

The Crown: Season 3

Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Nov. 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Shot Caller

Nov. 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27

Broken

The Irishman

Nov. 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Nov. 29

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

