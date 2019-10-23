Here's everything coming to Netflix in November 2019

With the holidays fast approaching, Netflix is stocking up its library with care in hopes that big family gatherings aren’t full of despair. So when Thanksgiving comes around, subscribers will have ample options that include some of the most anticipated titles of the year.
Martin Scorsese has been in the news a lot lately, not only for his controversial view of Marvel films but also for the release of his upcoming film The Irishman. His three-hour-long movie, which debuts Nov. 27 on the streaming service, brings together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci set in post-war America. Told through the eyes of WWII vet and hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro), the drama chronicles the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.
On Nov. 17, Olivia Colman is making her debut as Queen Elizabeth II on the third season of The Crown. Viewers will be transported to the Swinging Sixties as the royal confronts an economic downturn while being scrutinized as being “aristocratic freeloaders.”
Gillian Anderson will also make her debut during the show’s third season, bring to life former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
Comedian Billy Eichner can’t contain his excitement — he announced that his Billy on the Street will debut Nov. 1 on the streamer. So if you can’t get enough of silly Billy chatting with random strangers on the street, he is bringing fans four seasons of “chaos and joy” for the first time ever.
The Fab Five are taking their expertise to Japan in Queer Eye: We’re in Japan also on Nov. 1. Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France will visit Tokyo to help four heroes experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture firsthand.
On season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, premiering Nov. 5, Catra (AJ Michalka) vows to conquer Etheria, Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) struggles with a new role, and Adora (Aimee Carrero) and the princesses face new and old treachery. Fans will also get to meet the series’ newest character Double Trouble, voiced by Jacob Tobia.
Nov. 1
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team
Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded
Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
Nov. 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
Nov. 9
Little Things: Season 3
Nov. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Nov. 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Nov. 13
Maradona in Mexico
Nov. 14
The Stranded
Nov. 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Nov. 16
Suffragette
Nov. 17
The Crown: Season 3
Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Nov. 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
End of Watch
Nov. 24
Shot Caller
Nov. 25
Dirty John: Season 1
Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
Broken
The Irishman
Nov. 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Nov. 29
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
