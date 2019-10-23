El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie watched by 25 million-plus households, says Netflix

When Jesse Pinkman resumed his ride, a lot of people rode shotgun.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that more than 25 million households watched El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in the week since the film debuted. (To be specific, it was 25,734,392 households, according to the streamer, which did not release any other stats about the movie.) The streamer is notoriously cagey when it comes to revealing numbers on specific programs — and this figure hasn’t been verified independently — but Netflix clearly felt that it had a good Bad story to tell here.

The two-hour thriller, which was written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, follows meth-maker-turned-fugitive Jesse (Aaron Paul) on his run from the law after escaping the white supremacist compound, where he was being held as prisoner. The movie featured appearances by more than 10 Breaking Bad characters, including this guy. And this one, too.

Last week, Nielsen estimated that El Camino, which currently has a 92 rating on Rotten Tomatoes, netted 6.5 million viewers in its first three days of streaming circulation.

The critically acclaimed Breaking Bad ran from 2008 to 2013, earning multiple Emmys for Paul and Bryan Cranston, and twice claiming the Outstanding Drama Series trophy.

